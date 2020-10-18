Loving Brother, Uncle and Friend
Billerica
James S. Reed, age 51, died Wednesday at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston after a brief illness.
He was born in Lowell, June 20, 1969 a son of the late Wilber G. and Doris S. (Beausoleil) Reed and had lived in Lowell then in Chipley, FL for 10 years before returning to Lowell.
Jim was employed as a clerk at Hannaford's but he was known for being a devout Christian and his love of music and playing his guitar.
He is survived by two brothers, Kevin Reed and his wife Susan of Billerica and Scott Reed and his wife Becky of Manchester, NH as well as many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Donna and Karen Reed and Brenda Wood.
A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, October 20 at St. Joseph Cemetery, 90 Riverneck Rd., E. Chelmsford at 1p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vinfen of Lowell, www.vinfen.org
