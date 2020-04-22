|
|
of Dracut, MA; 95
James (Svoleantopoulos) Page, born and raised in Dracut Mass, passed away at St Joseph Hospital in Nashua, NH on April 7th. He was 95 years old, born July 22nd 1925.
Jim Page joined the United States Navy at 17, served aboard the USS Wisconsin during WWll, and then later during the Korean War. Jim also had the honor to be aboard the USS Missouri for the signing of the formal surrender of Japan. He moved to Hudson NH after serving his country, and worked at Ft Devens in Air Massas a civil engineer until his retirement in 1980. Jim was an avid fishermen, gardener, coin and stamp collector. He would spend hours looking for four leaf clovers to give away. Most of all, Jim loved riding his Harley trike motorcycle, taking longrides with family members and friends. He always looked forward to every family get together spending time with family members.
Jim was always willing to help anyone at anytime and always with a smile. He was a kindhearted, generous soul, and had a smile and personality that would just make you fall in love with him. His sense of humor was legendary, always having a great story or joke to tell. Anyone that crossed Jim's path fell in love with him. He touched the lives of so many in so many ways.Jim was always there for family and friends no matter what. He will be deeply missed by all.
Jim was predeceased by his parents Peter and Olga Svoleantopoulos, several brothers and sisters, his first wife Bev Page, a grandson Jake Page, and a son Wayne Martein.
Jim was survived by a sister Emily and her husband Jim Lolos of Chelmsford Mass, his ex wife and lifelong friend Carol Martein of Hudson, several sons and a daughter, Jimmy Page and Eve Haiman of Windham, Steve Page and Paula Tate of Hudson, David Page of Nashua, Cynthia Undercofler and husband Joe of Hudson, John Martein of Hudson, Steve Martein of Nashua, Mike Martein and wife Tina of Raymond.
Jim also left behind several grandchildren and their spouses, Dustin Page and wife Katie of Hillsborough, Nikki Cloer and husband David of New York,Amber Denniston and husband Tom of Florida, Ashley May and husband Brandon of Hillsborough,Steve Martein of Penn., Mike Undercofler and wife Melina of Merrimack,CJ Jean of Berlin, Travis Martein of Hudson, Gavin Martein and Rebecca of Nashua, and Dylan Martein of Raymond, several great-grandchildren, Addison and Damion Page,Ryliegh and Liam Cloer,Dominic Hutchinson, Candance,Colin, Jacob and Alina Denniston, Charlotte,Emmett and Ryder May, Lily Smith, Rory and Riely Jean,Luna and Fiona Martein.
The family would like to acknowledge some very special people who were like family, and were very close to his heart. Judy, Chris, Samantha and Regan Massood of Greenville, Kyle Tate, Cassandra Jensen and their daughter Paisly of Hudson, Mike Peters of Hudson, George Peters of Hudson, Pamela Brodeur of Nashua, Brian Marsolais of Mandhester, Claire Marsolais of Hudson, Ken Wilson of Wilton, Pam Page, Mike and Natalie Undercofler of Hudson, Bigalow Wood of Maine, Shirley Phillips of Maine and Michael Phillips of Maine.
Page
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Northern N E Chapter, or the Gary Sinis Foundation for military and first responders.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for James Svoleantopoulos Page
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 22, 2020