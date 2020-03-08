|
Former Asst. Lowell City Manager,
Chief Financial Officer and Auditor;
Lowell
James T. Kennedy, 76, of Lowell, a well-known and former longtime member of the City Administration, died Tuesday evening March 3, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
He was the beloved husband of the late Edna E. (Pelletier) Kennedy who died in 2005.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, April 10, 1943, the son of the late James J. and the late Margaret M. (Shanahan) Kennedy, he grew up in the Acre and attended St. Patrick Grammar School.
Jim went on to graduate from Keith Academy in 1960 and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business from Boston College in 1964.
He retired from Public Service as Chief Financial Officer for the City of Lowell in 2007. In a career that spanned over 30 years, Jim served as the Auditor for the City for many years and later as the Assistant City Manager/ Chief Financial Officer as well.
Jim was also the former Chairman of the Lowell Retirement Board.
An Honorary Life Member of the Lowell Lodge of Elks, B.P.O.E. 87, he served as the Exalted Ruler in 1987 and was a longtime Treasurer for the Elks.
A member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, Jim was also actively involved with the St. Patrick Parish Irish Cultural Committee which hosts Irish Cultural Week in Lowell every year. He served for many years as the Treasurer of the Committee and also as Treasurer for St. Patrick School Alumni Association and the School Golf Tournament.
Jim enjoyed playing golf with his friends and grandchildren and was a member of Vesper Country Club and a Social Member of Long Meadow Golf Club.
He is survived by two sons James J. Kennedy of Brookline, NH, a retired Nashua Police Officer and Thomas D. Kennedy, a Captain with the Lowell Police Dept. and his wife Leslie of Westford; four grandchildren James J. Kennedy, Jr. and Daniel W. Kennedy both of Brookline, NH, Thomas J. Kennedy and Hannah M. Kennedy both of Westford; a special niece Margaret Childs and her husband Craig of Newburyport; several grandnephews and a grandniece.
He was also grandfather of the late Kathryn A. Kennedy and brother of the late Mary Gail Kennedy.
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 4 to 8 P.M. Monday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday morning March 10, 2020 at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in Lowell at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the St. Patrick Parish Irish Cultural Committee, P.O. Box 8621, Lowell, MA 01853. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 8, 2020