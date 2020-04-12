|
a lifelong resident of Billerica
BILLERICA
James Thomas Crotty, age 78, a lifelong resident of Billerica died Tuesday. April 6, 2020 at the Palm Center in Chelmsford.
He was born in Lowell on August 6Th 1940, and was a son of the late John J. and Helen (Starbird) Crotty. He received his education in Billerica schools.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the town of Chelmsford. He also owned a tree removal service.
He is survived by a sister, Donna Smith of Hudson, NH, a brother-in-law, George Carnevale of Orlando, FL, and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Bud Crotty of Billerica, William "David Crotty of Lowell, Janet Gelineau of Chelmsford, Mary Ann Walton of Lowell, and Margaret Carnevale of Orlando, FL.
At Jim's request, there will be no services. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences. please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 12, 2020