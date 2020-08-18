James Ralph Triehy, 101, died August 14 at his daughter's home in Boothbay, Maine. James was born to Ralph Maurice Triehy and Rita Grant Triehy in Boston on October 13, 1918. In one of his earliest pictures he is being held by his mother while she waves an American flag for the original Armistice Day marking the end of World War I. Jim grew up in Belfast, Maine, and went to Crosby High School. His best friend was Henry Stover and the two of them built an airplane propeller-powered car. After graduating in 1936 Jim went to North Carolina to paint billboards. He enlisted in the Army in October 1941 and was trained to be a radio operator due to his experience with ham radio. He expected to be stationed in Pearl Harbor but when it was attacked he was shipped to Australia instead. From there he went on to New Guinea.One week after the bombing of Nagasaki, on a nationally broadcast radio program Jim was picked to be the first American soldier to return home. He met a young woman in Belfast named Jacquelyn Havener and they married in 1951. Over the course of the next 69 years they moved to Pepperell, Massachusetts and had nine children, seven of whom survive: Grant, Timothy (Judy), and Sean (Vicki) of Pepperell, Sara and Alison of McKinney, Texas, Andy (Lara) of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Celeste (David) Holwick of Boothbay, Maine. He also had 15 grandchildren and 19 great- and foster-great-grandchildren.Jim went to the New England School of Art in Boston and had a career as Creative Art Director of the NEBS Corporation in Groton. He played the violin for the Nashua Symphony and enjoyed painting watercolors. He and Jackie often spent time in their cabin on Crawford Pond in Union, Maine. The death of their son Peter at a young age deepened their faith in Jesus and they were dedicated members of the Pepperell Methodist Church, Faith Baptist Church in Hollis, New Hampshire, and the Pepperell Christian Fellowship. Jim died just shy of 102 in the presence of his wife and daughters.