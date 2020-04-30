|
…Casey's Paint and Wallpaper store; 94
DRACUT
James Warner Casey, age 94, a former Lowell business owner and former Tewksbury resident, died peacefully on April 29, 2020. WWII Navy Submariner. Beloved husband of Patricia Ann (McCarthy)(Kelly) Casey; son of the late Maurice and Agnes (Bancroft) Casey; beloved father of Michael Casey of ME, Richard Casey of FL, Debra Casey-Wood of FL, Kathy Casey of Lowell, and Joyce Casey of Dracut; grandfather of Josh and Andrea; great grandfather of Amelia Jane; and was predeceased by his son, David Casey, and sister, Mary Martin.
Arrangements
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, funeral services will be private. A Memorial and "Celebration of Life" will be announced when the crisis has passed. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Casey family. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020