of Lowell James W. Petersen of Lowell died June 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was married to Helene E. (Turcotte) Petersen with whom he would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on June 15, 2019.
Born in Somerville, MA on September 6, 1932, he was the son of the late Hans A. and Mabel (McKay) Petersen. He graduated from Burlington High School with the class of 1951, received his Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering, and received his B.S. in Engineering Management from Fitchburg State College.
He served in the Army National Guard as a Private First Class during the Korean War. He retired from Raytheon as an Administrator in the Engineering Dept. in May, 1992.
He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church, Chelmsford, St. Michael's Church in Lowell and St. Francis Church in Dracut. He was the past Treasurer of the Knickerbocker Athletic Club in S. Lowell, member of the Raytheon Tennis and Golf Leagues, Tyngsboro Country Club, Lowell Lodge of Elks #87, The Knights of Columbus, Holy Name Society at St. Michael's Church, Lowell Camera Club, Lowell Underwater Diving Club, and past member of the Burlington Civil Defense.
Besides his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Maureen Daniell and her husband John of Tyngsboro, Kim Hapenny and her former husband James of Tyngsboro, and Elise Petersen of Tyngsboro; a son, James Petersen Jr. and his wife Sandra of Hudson, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Gregory Daniell and his wife Kelly, Jessica (Petersen) Katsoulis and her husband Demitri, Michael Daniell and his wife Michelle, James W. III and his wife Vanessa, Heleene Agrella and Taylor and Tyler Hapenny. He was also the great-grandfather of Oliver Daniell, Ava Daniell, Kaylee and Alivia Katsoulis. Petersen No visiting hours. Family requests attendance at the Funeral Mass on Friday at 9AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 115 Middlesex St., N. Chelmsford. Burial St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 5, 2019