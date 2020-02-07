|
James William 'OBie' O'Brien, 80, of North Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Palm Center surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband to Joan (Eno) O'Brien with whom he would have celebrated their fifty-third wedding anniversary this year.
A son of the late William J. O'Brien and the late Jeanette (Landry) O'Brien, he was born on May 27, 1939 in Lowell. He was raised and educated in the city, graduating from Lowell High School, with the class of 1957. While at Lowell High he was a member of the Lowell High School Football Team, 'the Red Raiders'.
After graduation he joined the United States Army Reserves and then transferred to the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Charles S. Sperry, where he served for two years during the Bay of Pigs Conflict in Cuba.
Following his honorable discharge, he worked for the United States Postal Service for over thirty years as a Clerk at the Cupples Square Post Office prior to his retirement. He had also worked for Courier Citizen before his military service. After his retirement, he worked as a substitute teacher at the Greater Lowell Technical High School and at Lowell High School and also worked as a crossing guard at the Harrington Elementary School in Chelmsford.
OBie enjoyed golfing and was a perpetual member of Mount Pleasant Country Club, where he enjoyed playing 45's with his friends. He also loved watching football, and always looked forward to watching the Super Bowl. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren. He was exceptionally proud of his grandchildren and always was their biggest supporter on the sidelines of their sporting events.
In addition to his loving wife, Joan, he is survived by his daughters, Coleen DeChiara and her husband, Mark of North Chelmsford, and Erin O'Brien of Astoria, Queens, NY; his grandchildren, Anthony DeChiara and Sofia DeChiara both of North, Chelmsford; his brother, Francis M. O'Brien of Acton and Florida; and also his many good friends at Mount Pleasant.
He was also a brother of the late Rose LaPierre, the late Marlene McCarthy, the late Janet Kelly, and the late George O'Brien.
