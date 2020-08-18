Nashua, NH
Mrs. Jane Patricia (Flanagan) Avey, 79 years old, died Monday August 16, 2010 at her home in Nashua, NH surrounded by her family following a brief illness.
Born in the Belvidere section of Lowell on July 6, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Edward C. and Gertrude H. (Clark) Flanagan. She attended the Immaculate Conception School and was a 1949 graduate of Keith Hall. In 1953 she graduated from Anna Maria College in Paxton, MA receiving a B.A. in Music.
As a child, Jane enjoyed family trips to the beach, a Townsend family camp along the Concord River and other family outings. As a teenager she won second place in a War Bond drive during World War II winning a trip to New York City. Jane also worked at the family business, Flanagan's Pharmacy on Back Central St during her teenage years. She later taught elementary school in Northborough, Sharon and Southborough as well as in Pelham, NH and Bloomington, IN. Later in life she was a substitute teacher in Bedford, MA and Billerica. In her adult years, Jane enjoyed playing the piano and spending precious time with friends, relatives and especially her grandchildren. She was considered a terrific cook and passed her recipes to friends and family. Jane also kept correspondence with the girls from Anna Maria as well as attending many of the class reunions. Her childhood friends remained important to her as well. Some high points in her life included her marriage to her husband Robert in 1954, her 50th wedding anniversary party, the wedding of her daughter Sally and her two trips to Ireland to visit relatives.
Until she left Lowell, Jane was a communicate of the Immaculate Conception Church. For the 21 years she lived in Bedford, she attended Saint Michaels and for the last 18 years, Saint Christophers in Nashua.
She was survived by her husband of 56 years Robert E. Avey of Nashua; two sons, Mark S. and James E. Avey of Nashua; a daughter, Sally A. and her husband Robert McCrory of Dover, NH; four grandchildren, Kyle, Jason, Kaitlin and Colin; a dear sister in law, Carole Avey of Marlborough, MA and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves cousins in County Sligo and County Roscommon in Ireland.
Mrs. Avey was the sister of the late F. Kevin Flanagan.
Her Funeral Mass was held on Friday, August 20, 2010 at 10 am at the Immaculate Conception Church, (Lower Church), followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. Should friends desire donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Memorial Giving Program, 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements were by the MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, LOWELL, MA.
Addendum: 2020 – We have found hundreds of old pictures with girls from Keith Hall and Anna Marie College. We also discovered a COLOR film of the 1953 Anna Marie graduation. We'd love to share these. She was laid to rest with her parents and other Flanagan's and Clark's in Yard 6 near the Gorham Street gate. Please contact Mark Avey at 22 Settlement Way, Nashua, NH 03062 or (865) 803-3419. Sally and her family now reside near Washington DC. Sadly Jane's husband Robert passed away in 2013. View the online memorial for 10 Year Anniversary Jane Avey