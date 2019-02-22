Jane H. (Biedron) Murphy

long time resident of Dracut; 83



DRACUT - Jane H. (Biedron) Murphy 83, a long time resident of Dracut, died Monday February 18, 2019 in d'Youville Senior Care in Lowell. She was the wife of Gerald P. Murphy, who passed away in 2008.



Born in Lowell, April 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Ann (Oczkowski) Biedron and the late John Biedron.



Prior to her retirement, Jane was a bookkeeper at the Lowell Sun, Dracut Hardware, and the former St. Joseph's Hospital in Lowell.



In her free time, you could find Jane shopping, especially on Wednesdays, when she went with her sisters. She also enjoyed going to the movies, and Hampton Beach. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.



Jane is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas J. Murphy and his wife Nancy of Dracut, two sisters, Frances Johnstone and her husband Bob, and Mary Ann Biedron all of Dracut, three grandchildren Zachary, Tyler and Hailey Murphy all of Dracut. She was also the mother of the late John L. Murphy, who passed away in 1986.



Her family would like to thank all the good people at Chelmsford Adult Day Program where Jane enjoyed going.



MURPHY - Her funeral services will be private, and burial in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jane's memory to: MSPCA-Angell, ATTN: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA. 02130 or to the , Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK. 73123. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www. dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home".