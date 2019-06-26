|
Jane (Wyrwicz) Kwiatkowski, age 91, a resident of the Emerald Court Community, passed away at her home, on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Chester D. Kwiatkowski, who passed away in 1991.
Born in Everett on July 12, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Walery and Ursula (Kondratowicz) Kwiatkowski.
Jane attended St. Stanislaus Parochial School in Chelsea, and graduated from Everett High School.
Prior to her retirement, she worked as an insurance adjuster in the insurance industry.
Jane resided in Everett until moving to Tewksbury in 2012.
She was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Parish in Chelsea and St. Williams Parish in Tewksbury.
Jane was a member of the Polish American Veterans Club in Chelsea.
She was the mother of Susan Young and her husband Paul of Tewksbury, Karen Sidle and her husband Warren of Canton, NC and the late Janine Keller. Mother-in-law of Rick Keller of Everett. She leaves numerous grandchildren, one great grandson, many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Calling hours are Friday, June 28, from 4-8 pm, at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury. Her funeral procession will begin on Saturday, June 29, at 9 am, at the funeral home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 am, at St. William's Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Francis House in Boston, The Wish Project in N. Chelmsford, the in Waltham, or to a . For further details see www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on June 26, 2019