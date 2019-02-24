Jane Robertson Slack

of Tewksbury



TEWKSBURY - Jane Robertson Slack, died on February 19th, at age 93, after a battle with declining health.



She was born in Winchester, grew up in Lowell, and lived for many years in Tewksbury.



Jane was the widow of the late Roy W. Slack. She was the sole surviving heir to the Robertson Furniture Company, established in 1886, and a landmark in downtown Lowell.



She is survived by her sister, Suzanne R. Gork of Grand Rapids, MI. Jane was predeceased by her parents, John Layland Robertson, Jr., Olive E. (Pendleton) Robertson and her sister, Nancy R. Wight of CT.



Mrs. Slack is a longtime supporter of many local charities including Ironstone Farm and Girls Inc. She was a member of Vesper Country Club. She was a graduate of Rogers Hall in Lowell and Briarcliff College in NY. She was the first female car salesperson in the Merrimack Valley.



She was a lover of dogs (and certain cats JW). She spoke of many dogs she had through the years but the two most loved by her was Oliver that was adopted by Jane one day when he showed up and never left, and her dog named "Saturday".



Jane loved to entertain, whether it was a 1970 style fondue party or summer time Themed out door lawn parties. Some of the themes "Sea you in September" where only seafood was served. And "What's Black and White and read all over" tribute to the Lowell Sun and newspapers in general.



She was an avid boxing fan her whole life. She attended the Golden Gloves in Lowell in her younger days. But continued to follow boxing on television until her passing.



Jane personified elegance, class, manners and tradition in every way. Always a lady, always gracious, always a friend, and the dinner table was set as if the Queen of England was attending, even if it was just to serve Grilled cheese and tomato soup to a good friend. She had an incredible sense of humor, sometimes dry, sometimes sarcastic, and sometimes just silly. She loved to laugh!



Jane's life was one well lived.



SLACK - Jane Robertson. Calling hours are Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 9-11 am. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, to be followed by her funeral procession to the Lowell Cemetery Chapel for her prayer service and interment. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory may be made to Ironstone Farm, 450 Lowell St., Andover, MA 01810 Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary