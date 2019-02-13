|
Jane W. Keddie
Jane W. Keddie of Naples, FL passed away February 10, 2019. Jane was born in 1930 to the late Joseph and Florence (McEntee) White of Lowell, MA.
Jane graduated from Lowell State Teachers Class of 1952 and earned a MS Ed from UMASS Lowell. Jane taught for over 25 years before retiring from Dracut Public Schools in 1985 and moving to Florida. She was active in her community, enjoying boating, traveling, reading, quilting and her grandchildren. Jane enjoyed fifty five summers at Lake Winnipesaukee, NH.
Jane is survived by her husband of 65 years, James{Jim} Keddie of Naples, son James "Jay" Keddie of Derry, NH and daughter Jill Seitz {Mark}of Naples, brother John White {Norine} of Marshfield, MA, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Jane will be missed by all who knew her.
Donations to Avow Hospice, Naples are welcomed.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 13, 2019