of Lowell

Janet C. Lovely Chiarello of Lowell, Nov. 23rd. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Chiarello. Sister of Paul Lovely of NH, Paula Noel of FL and Deborah Caggiano of North Reading. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Janet was a chef by trade and enjoyed traveling extensively, photographing light house's. At the request of the family, funeral services were privately held. Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St.(corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com.

Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 29, 2019
