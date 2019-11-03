|
|
Janet Claire Mathews, 84
Janet Claire Mathews, 84 formerly of Goffstown, NH, Bedford, MA and Naples, FL passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 after a long battle with Leukemia.
Jan attended Springfield College where she met her husband Deforest (Matt) Mathews and together they settled in Bedford, MA where they lived for 33 years and raised their two children. They relocated to Naples Florida as part of their retirement plan and enjoyed all that living in the sun can offer. Jan had a love for her family, friends, the arts, music, theatre, travel and dogs.
Jan was predeceased by her loving husband Deforest (Matt) George Mathews of 59 years and she is survived by her son Mark and his wife Deb Mathews and her daughter Sheri Harrington and her husband Steve Nelson. She has five grandchildren, Jennifer Mathews, Laura and Benjamin LeBlanc, Lauren Harrington and Thomas Harrington. She has one great-grandson, Leo Mathew LeBlanc.
Private services to honor the memory of Janet will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 3, 2019