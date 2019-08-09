|
Janet E. Manuel
of Wilmington, formerly of Woburn
Janet E. Manuel, age 79, of Wilmington, formerly of Woburn, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019. Janet was the devoted mother of Pamela (McGondel) Streletsky & husband Paul of Haverhill, Sandra (McGondel) Pelleriti of Billerica, Janet (McGondel) LeBlanc & husband Michael of Dracut and Lawrence R. McGondel Jr. of Portsmouth, NH. Loving "Nanna" of Samantha, Sara, Jenna, Michelle, Michael and Brian. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Janet is predeceased by her parents James and Lorraine (Fraser) Manuel, her siblings Barbara Clifford, Lorraine Manuel, James Manuel and her former husband Lawrence McGondel Sr.
Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours on Sunday, August 11th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington. Janet's Funeral Service will take place on Monday, August 12th at 10:00 a.m. in the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 87 Church St., Wilmington. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory may be made to the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 87 Church St., Wilmington, MA 01887 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 9, 2019