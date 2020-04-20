|
Janet F. (Van Meter) Vitt, age 80, a resident of Tewksbury for over 55 years, and devoted communicant of St. William's Parish, passed away at the Palm Center in Chelmsford on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of 58 years to Charles H. Vitt, Jr.
Born in Weymouth, MA on July 28, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Robert F. Van Meter and the late Josephine (Tracey) Van Meter.
Janet was raised in Weymouth and was graduated from North Quincy High School in 1958.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Sweetheart Plastics Company in the Accounting Department.
Early on, Janet enjoyed camping and other social gatherings with family, neighbors and friends. She was a life-long Girl Scout and active in town politics; serving on the League of Women Voters and the Conservation Commission in the seventies and working at the polls for most elections throughout the eighties. Janet enjoyed visiting many of the lighthouses along the northeastern coast, while vacationing at the ocean. She was very talented at many crafts such as painting and knitting but was especially gifted at sewing and crocheting. Janet loved swimming and bowling and was a member of the Wamesit bowling league for many years. She was active with the Tewksbury Senior Center and Golden Age Club. She loved playing bingo whether it was locally, on a "big trip" or finally at Palm Manor. The most important things to Janet in her life though were her faith and her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Michelle T. Provencher and her husband Roland of Hudson, NH, Charles R. Vitt of Newton, NH, David M. Vitt and his companion Cathy Tebo of Dracut, and Christine M. Carter and her husband Daniel A. Carter, Jr. of Tewksbury; seven grandchildren, Nicolle and Ryan Provencher, Jonathan Vitt, Jessica and David Vitt, and Eva and Daniel Carter; one great grandson, Luke Doyle; many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Janet was the sister of the late Robert T. Van Meter.
Janet F. (Van Meter) Due to current public health circumstances, private interment was at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Those who wish may donate in her memory to the Arthritis National Research Foundation, 5354 E. 2nd St., Suite 201, Long Beach, CA 90803 EIN: 95-6043953. Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Attn: Vitt Family or by leaving a condolence message at her online obituary at www.farmeranddee.com.
