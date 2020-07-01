longtime resident of Dracut,
formerly of Methuen and Lawrence
Janet Grace (Lord) Gangi, 77, longtime resident of Dracut, formerly of Methuen and Lawrence, passed away with family by her side at Lawrence General Hospital on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born on October 16, 1942 in Melrose, MA to the late Paul A. and Grace M. (Keaney) Lord, she attended Punchard High School graduating with their last Class of 1960. She worked for many years as an administrator for the Andover Companies until she was blessed with motherhood, her favorite role. Janet, whose radiant smile was always contagious, would light up a room. She loved the many simple pleasures in life; reading, painting, astrology, fairies, angels and spending time with her beloved dogs. Janet was always quick to make a friend and will fondly be remembered for her large holiday meals, often time dressing and acting the part of the holiday. As the matriarch of her family, she will lovingly be remembered and cherished for her passionate devotion to her children and grandchildren. She touched numerous lives in many different circles and will be loved and missed by all.
Janet is survived by her devoted husband, Joseph A. Gangi with whom she entered into wedded bliss on May 1, 1966 and celebrated 54 years of marriage together. She was the dear mother to her two sons; Joseph A. Gangi Jr & his wife Rachel of Dracut and Jeffrey A. Gangi & his wife Diane of Methuen. Janet was the proud grandmother to her five adoring grandchildren; Anthony, Danielle, Nicholas, Joseph and Dominic. She is also survived by many cousins and a brother.
Gangi
Celebration of Life for Janet will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4 – 8 PM at the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence Street, Methuen. Friends and family are cordially invited to attend. To follow state guidelines with COVID-19, all guest are required to wear face masks upon entering the funeral home and social distancing must be maintained. If you have an underlying concern or condition, please do not attend. To honor her wishes, all other services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Janet's memory to the Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.pollardfuneralhome.com. The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home is proud to serve the Gangi family.
View the online memorial for Janet Grace (Lord) Gangi
formerly of Methuen and Lawrence
Janet Grace (Lord) Gangi, 77, longtime resident of Dracut, formerly of Methuen and Lawrence, passed away with family by her side at Lawrence General Hospital on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born on October 16, 1942 in Melrose, MA to the late Paul A. and Grace M. (Keaney) Lord, she attended Punchard High School graduating with their last Class of 1960. She worked for many years as an administrator for the Andover Companies until she was blessed with motherhood, her favorite role. Janet, whose radiant smile was always contagious, would light up a room. She loved the many simple pleasures in life; reading, painting, astrology, fairies, angels and spending time with her beloved dogs. Janet was always quick to make a friend and will fondly be remembered for her large holiday meals, often time dressing and acting the part of the holiday. As the matriarch of her family, she will lovingly be remembered and cherished for her passionate devotion to her children and grandchildren. She touched numerous lives in many different circles and will be loved and missed by all.
Janet is survived by her devoted husband, Joseph A. Gangi with whom she entered into wedded bliss on May 1, 1966 and celebrated 54 years of marriage together. She was the dear mother to her two sons; Joseph A. Gangi Jr & his wife Rachel of Dracut and Jeffrey A. Gangi & his wife Diane of Methuen. Janet was the proud grandmother to her five adoring grandchildren; Anthony, Danielle, Nicholas, Joseph and Dominic. She is also survived by many cousins and a brother.
Gangi
Celebration of Life for Janet will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4 – 8 PM at the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, 233 Lawrence Street, Methuen. Friends and family are cordially invited to attend. To follow state guidelines with COVID-19, all guest are required to wear face masks upon entering the funeral home and social distancing must be maintained. If you have an underlying concern or condition, please do not attend. To honor her wishes, all other services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Janet's memory to the Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.pollardfuneralhome.com. The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home is proud to serve the Gangi family.
View the online memorial for Janet Grace (Lord) Gangi
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.