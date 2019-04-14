|
Janet J. (Johnson) McDonald
Loving Mother and Grandmother, Devoted Teacher
Janet J. (Johnson) McDonald, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died April 5, 2019, in North Chelmsford, aged 75 years.
Born in Lowell, November 27, 1943, a daughter of the late John and Marjorie (Smith) Johnson. She graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1961. Janet continued her education at the Lowell State Teacher's College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education.
Janet began her teaching career at Fort Devens in Ayer, where she nurtured her first grade students. After the birth of her first child, she became a stay-at-home mom. While raising her children, she was a frequent classroom volunteer and field trip chaperone. Later, as a caring substitute teacher, she continued to mentor hundreds of children over the years.
Janet was a longtime member of the Lowell YMCA where she enjoyed playing racquetball, exercising, and relaxing during one of Ray's famous massages. Janet also enjoyed taking family trips to Ogunquit Maine and Canobie Lake Park.
She will always be remembered as a loving, devoted mother and grandmother, whose family looked to her for compassion, support, and unconditional love, especially when times got tough.
Janet's family would like to thank the staff at the Atrium at Drum Hill in Chelmsford for their kind, compassionate care.
She is survived by a daughter, Michele-Elizabet J. McDonell of Waltham, a son, Daniel J. McDonald of Dracut, a granddaughter, Haley, a cousin, "Aunt" Rosemary Crampton of Concord, many dear friends, the Alumni girls, her YMCA family, and her special friend, Frank T. Hanahan of Chelmsford.
In being her wish, services were private. Memorial donations in her name may be made to: , Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265, or at . Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Janet's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 14, 2019