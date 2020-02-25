|
|
Longtime Owner of the Cameo Diner
LOWELL
Janice A. (Pitman) Conant, age 71, a longtime resident of Lowell died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family, following a brief, courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of J. Scott Conant, to whom she was married for 44 years.
She was born in St. Charles, VA on August 22, 1948, and was a daughter of the late William D. Pitman and Margaret Anna "Ga" (Reynolds) Brogan. She received her education in Lowell schools.
Prior to her retirement, Janice along with her husband, was the proud owner and operator of the Cameo Diner in Centralville for 28 years. However, up until her illness, she could still be found at the diner helping out the current owners, her son Scott and daughter-in-law Jennifer. Earlier in life she worked in the Lowell Mills and in the real estate business.
She was a selfless person who would do anything for anyone in need, especially sick children. Over the course of 18 years Janice donated 192 pints of platelets to Boston Children's Hospital. She also donated blood to the Red Cross throughout her life.
Janicewas also known as a women of elegance, who always had a positive attitude, even during her illness, and never said a bad word about anybody.
Not being one to let life pass her by, she lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed playing golf, bowling, playing the slots at Foxwoods, thoroughbred horse racing at Saratoga, watching a good movie, spending time in the sun at Hampton Beach and in Naples, FL, playing Rotisserie Baseball, and following all of the New England sports teams, especially the Boston Red Sox.
Janice was also a very talented cook and baker and took great pleasure from watching others enjoy her food, both at home and at the Cameo.
Above anything else, family was the most important part of Janice's life and her greatest joy came from spending time in their company.
One of her husband Scott's favorite memories of Janice is the time that they took the trip of a lifetime and drove across the country. When they hit South Dakota and the the speed limit increased to 80mph, he decided it was time for her to take the wheel.
She was a member of the First United Baptist Church in Lowell.
In addition to her husband, Janice is survived by her two daughters, Michele (Trigones) Lyons of Haverhill and Charlene Cotter of Lunenburg; her two sons, J. Scott Conant, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Dracut and William Faulkner Conant, III and his wife Catherine of Maywood, NJ; six grandchildren, Kortney Dugan-Ambrose of Bradford, Kaileigh Donovan of Haverhill, Kelsey Donovan of Haverhill, Cassandra Doyle of Lunenburg, Allyson Donovan of Haverhill, and Chloe Conant of Dracut; eight great grandchildren, Stephen, Daniel, Amaiya, Madison, Alexander, Elizabeth, Cali, and Alani; two sisters, Linda Brogan and her husband Jack, and Kathleen Lyons and her husband William, all of Lowell; two brothers, Joseph Pitman of Lowell; a sister-in-law, Sandy Pitman of Sanford, ME; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late John Pitman, Mary Pitman, Margaret "Peggy" Pitman, and James Pittman.
CONANT
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janice's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Thursday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM at the First United Baptist Church, 99 Church St., Lowell. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Burial in Lowell Cemetery. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Janice A. (Pitman) Conant
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 25, 2020