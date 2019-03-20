Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother,



Sister and Friend DRACUT, MA Janice E. (Illsley) Hurst, 64, a long time resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8th 2019 following a courageous battle with Leukemia, at Lowell General Hospital, with her family by her side. Born in Concord, MA on June, 26th, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Melbourne and Jeanne (Higgins) Illsley and after graduating from Acton-Boxborough High school, Janice also received her B.A Degree from Middlesex Community College. Janice worked as a legal secretary for Digital Equipment Corporation, until she left to become a home maker and raise her children. She loved to go shopping with her daughter, cooking, spending time with her family and friends, and being a Grandma.



In addition to her husband Richard, she is survived by Daughter Kelly (Hurst) Kimani, and husband Lee of Lowell, Son Kevin Hurst of Dracut, her brother Thomas Illsley, and wife Judy, both of Grafton, MA; sister-in-law Laurie Sternowski and husband Jim of Lehigh Acres, FL, sister-in-law Karen Garside and husband Ken of Cape Coral, FL, brother-in-law David Hurst, and wife Marianne of Springfield MA; longtime family friends: Susan Moscariello of Winchendon, MA, Anna Trout of Bedford, MA, and Joyce Maille of Hudson, NH.



Janice also leaves behind her beloved grandson Ethan Kimani, niece Sara (Illsley) Flinkfelt, nephew Jason Illsley, and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. HURST Family and friends may pay tribute to Janice on Friday, March 22nd, from 1-3PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Donations can be made in Janice's memory to: Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA. 01854. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."







