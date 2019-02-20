Janice Eleanor (Connors) Buxton

October 4, 1937 - February 15, 2019



Janice E. (Connors) Buxton, age 81, of Nashua, NH, formerly of Groton, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, NH. Janice was born in Manchester, NH on October 4, 1937. She was the daughter of the late John and Eleanor (Pike) Connors. She worked for many years in the Groton-Dunstable Regional school system and retired as the Food Service Director. She enjoyed travel, Bingo and spending time with her family and friends.



Janice is lovingly remembered by her partner of many years, Roger Levasseur of Nashua, NH, her children Kim Buxton and her husband Robert Philpott of Andover, and Tammy Forrest of Leominster. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren Jessica (Forrest) and her husband Mike Champagne of Leominster, Ryan Philpott and his partner Koren Betty of Somerville, Amy (Philpott) and her husband Jonathan DeCosta of Colorado Springs, CO as well as her great-granddaughter, Savannah DeCosta.



She is also survived by her sisters, Nancy and her husband Edmund LeBoeuf, and Barbara Shea.



BUXTON - Family, friends, and others whose lives Janice touched are invited to the Badger Funeral Home, 45 School Street, Groton, MA 01450 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, and support each other. There will be a service to follow at 12 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave. Boston, MA 02215.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave. Boston, MA 02215.