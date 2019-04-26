|
of Lowell Janice Irene LaCombe, 71, of Lowell, MA died Wednesday night, April 24, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care Center in Lowell after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.
She was married to the late George LaCombe, who died in June 2007.
Born in Chelmsford, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Una (Bechard) Beaulieu. She graduated from Chelmsford High School with the Class of 1965.
She previously worked as a manager at the House of Hope and Lowell Cab Co. both of Lowell, MA. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo.
Janice is survived by her children, Kerryann Boure and her husband, Chris of Dracut, MA, Jason LaCombe and his fiancé, Michelle Gardner of Merrimack, NH, and Stephen Lacombe and his wife, Kristy of Methuen, MA; a brother, Gary Beaulieu and his wife, Lee of Tyngsboro, MA; five grandchildren, Samantha, Cassidy, and Sophia Lacombe, and Nicholas and Gabrielle Boure as well as several nieces and nephews
She was the sister of the late Elaine Kelley. At Janice's request, funeral services are private. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
