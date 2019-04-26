Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice LaCombe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice I. LaCombe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janice I. LaCombe Obituary
of Lowell Janice Irene LaCombe, 71, of Lowell, MA died Wednesday night, April 24, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care Center in Lowell after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.

She was married to the late George LaCombe, who died in June 2007.

Born in Chelmsford, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Una (Bechard) Beaulieu. She graduated from Chelmsford High School with the Class of 1965.

She previously worked as a manager at the House of Hope and Lowell Cab Co. both of Lowell, MA. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo.

Janice is survived by her children, Kerryann Boure and her husband, Chris of Dracut, MA, Jason LaCombe and his fiancé, Michelle Gardner of Merrimack, NH, and Stephen Lacombe and his wife, Kristy of Methuen, MA; a brother, Gary Beaulieu and his wife, Lee of Tyngsboro, MA; five grandchildren, Samantha, Cassidy, and Sophia Lacombe, and Nicholas and Gabrielle Boure as well as several nieces and nephews

She was the sister of the late Elaine Kelley. At Janice's request, funeral services are private. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Janice I. LaCombe
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now