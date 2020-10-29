1/1
Janice M. Allgaier
1942 - 2020
Loving Mother, Grandmother

And Great Grandmother

Billerica

Janice M. Allgaier, Age 78, wife of the late Howard A. Allgaier Sr. died Tuesday at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Malden, May 4, 1942, a daughter of the late Walter and Frances (Johnston) Taylor and lived in Billerica all of her life.

Janice, better known as "Meems" was the most devoted wife, mom and grandmother. She enjoyed many vacations at York Beach and Lake Winnipesaukee, loved spending time with her family and always enjoyed a good "cup of tea".

Janice is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Crowley and her husband Jim of Billerica and her son, Howard Allgaier Jr. and his wife Maureen also of Billerica. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren James Jr., Patrick, Thomas, Megan, Derek, Ericka, Sarah, Jaclyn, Amanda, Bianca and Garet and 5 great grandchildren, Danika, Joseph, Derek Jr., Dylan and Parker May.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. All attendees must register at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup and face masks must be worn. Burial will be at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Janice M. Allgaier

Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Theresa Church
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
October 28, 2020
remembered her from high school,just a wonderful girl,Tom Paskiewicz North Billerica
Tom Paskiewicz
Classmate
