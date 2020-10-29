Loving Mother, Grandmother
And Great Grandmother
Billerica
Janice M. Allgaier, Age 78, wife of the late Howard A. Allgaier Sr. died Tuesday at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Malden, May 4, 1942, a daughter of the late Walter and Frances (Johnston) Taylor and lived in Billerica all of her life.
Janice, better known as "Meems" was the most devoted wife, mom and grandmother. She enjoyed many vacations at York Beach and Lake Winnipesaukee, loved spending time with her family and always enjoyed a good "cup of tea".
Janice is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Crowley and her husband Jim of Billerica and her son, Howard Allgaier Jr. and his wife Maureen also of Billerica. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren James Jr., Patrick, Thomas, Megan, Derek, Ericka, Sarah, Jaclyn, Amanda, Bianca and Garet and 5 great grandchildren, Danika, Joseph, Derek Jr., Dylan and Parker May.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. All attendees must register at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup
and face masks must be worn. Burial will be at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
