Chelmsford
Janice Mae McEachern, 75, of Chelmsford formerly of Billerica, died suddenly Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side.
She was married to Joseph R. McEachern with whom she celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on November 21st.
Born in Malden, MA on April 23, 1944 she was the daughter of the late John and Doris Owen. She graduated from Everett Technical High School with the class of 1962.
Janice enjoyed shopping especially at wholesale clubs, knitting and loved spending time with her grandchildren and her family.
Besides her husband she is survived by her son, Scott and his wife Lynne McEachern of Wilmington, MA; daughters, Kimberly Razzaboni of Nashua, NH, and Judith and her husband Francisco Bettencourt of Pepperell, MA; three grandchildren, Kayla McEachern, Mario Razzaboni, and Maylin Bettencourt, and many cousins.
She was the sister of the late John S. Owen.
McEachern
Janice Mae McEachern of Chelmsford, formerly of Billerica died Feb. 1, 2020. Visiting hours Thurs. 10am to 11am. Funeral Thursday at 11am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelsmford ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 3, 2020