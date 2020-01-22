Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Janina Gendron


1922 - 2020
Janina Gendron Obituary
of Lowell

Janina "Jane" (Wojtas) Gendron passed away peacefully on Sunday January 19, 2020. Born in Lowell on April 26, 1922, Jane was the daughter of the late John and Barbara (Gawlik) Wojtas. Jane was predeceased by her beloved husband of more than fifty years, Francis "Frank" Gendron. Jane and Frank were faithful members of St. Margaret Parish in Lowell MA.

Jane is survived by her dearly loved niece, Barbara Ann Woulfe of Maryland, and her sisters-in-law Patricia Wojtas of Fort Lauderdale FL and Teresa Gendron of Salem NH. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. Jane was the sister of the late Anita Woulfe, Josephine Nickerson, Stanley, Anthony and Alexander Wojtas, and the sister-in-law to Gladys (Lowell), Leighton, Arthur, Leonard, Leo, Raymond and Gerald Gendron of Lowell.

Gendron

Her visitation will be Thursday 10am to 11am with a service at 11am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in her name to the St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 374 Stevens St., Lowell, MA 01851. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
