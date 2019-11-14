|
|
loving wife, mother, and grandmother
Janine (Proctor) Bunney, also known as Peanut, loving wife, mother, and grandmother died on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Born in Lawrence on July 1, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Donald K. and Doris (Faulkner) Proctor. She was raised in Lawrence before she moved to Lowell to raise her family.
Janine was the beloved wife of Gerald C. Bunney, Jr. She was the devoted mother of Alicia M. Bunney, Gerald C. Bunney III, and Matthew R. Bunney and the loving grandmother of John C. Travers, the light of her life. Janine was the loving sister of Donna Bruno and her husband, Tony, Doreen Spirdione and her husband, David, Beverly Belanger and her husband, Michael, all of NH, and Donald K. Proctor and his wife, Maryann of Lawrence. She was the daughter-in-law of Helen A. Bunney of Billerica and Spring Hill, FL and sister-in-law of Randy G. Bunney and his wife, Kathy of Newport Beach, CA, Tim G. Bunney and his late wife, Pamela(McCaffrey) of Billerica, and John Bunney and his wife, Eileen of Groton, MA, and Jill Kelliher and her husband Thomas of Spring Hill, FL. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and a dear friend, Dorinda Howe of Tewksbury.
She was preceded in death by her sister Christine (Proctor) Rodrigues; her two brothers, David J. and John F. Proctor, and her father-in-law, Gerald C. Bunney.
She will be missed by all who loved her.
In lieu of flowers please donate to: stjude.org or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memorial ID#11798270. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Guestbook at www.burnsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 14, 2019