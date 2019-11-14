Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
354 Boston Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 663-3968
Resources
More Obituaries for Janine Bunney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janine (Proctor) Bunney


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janine (Proctor) Bunney Obituary
loving wife, mother, and grandmother

Janine (Proctor) Bunney, also known as Peanut, loving wife, mother, and grandmother died on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Born in Lawrence on July 1, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Donald K. and Doris (Faulkner) Proctor. She was raised in Lawrence before she moved to Lowell to raise her family.

Janine was the beloved wife of Gerald C. Bunney, Jr. She was the devoted mother of Alicia M. Bunney, Gerald C. Bunney III, and Matthew R. Bunney and the loving grandmother of John C. Travers, the light of her life. Janine was the loving sister of Donna Bruno and her husband, Tony, Doreen Spirdione and her husband, David, Beverly Belanger and her husband, Michael, all of NH, and Donald K. Proctor and his wife, Maryann of Lawrence. She was the daughter-in-law of Helen A. Bunney of Billerica and Spring Hill, FL and sister-in-law of Randy G. Bunney and his wife, Kathy of Newport Beach, CA, Tim G. Bunney and his late wife, Pamela(McCaffrey) of Billerica, and John Bunney and his wife, Eileen of Groton, MA, and Jill Kelliher and her husband Thomas of Spring Hill, FL. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and a dear friend, Dorinda Howe of Tewksbury.

She was preceded in death by her sister Christine (Proctor) Rodrigues; her two brothers, David J. and John F. Proctor, and her father-in-law, Gerald C. Bunney.

She will be missed by all who loved her.

In lieu of flowers please donate to: stjude.org or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memorial ID#11798270. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Guestbook at www.burnsfuneralhomes.com.



View the online memorial for Janine (Proctor) Bunney
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -