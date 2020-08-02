1/1
Jason C. Gschwind, suddenly passed away on Friday, July 17th at age 37. He was a beloved son, brother, former husband, and most importantly a father to three amazing sons. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Jason's Life on Saturday, August 8th from 12 to 3 p.m. at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough. Those attending the service will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing to ensure everyone's safety. For his complete obituary, online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
