Jason D. Richard
1968 - 2020
Beloved son, brother, uncle and

godfather;

Pelham

Jason D. Richard, 51, of Pelham, New Hampshire, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday November 29, 2020.

Born in Washington, D.C., on December 5, 1968, a son of Pamela J. (Bergeron) Richard of Pelham and his late father Charles J. Richard, he attended St. Patrick Grammar school in Pelham and was a graduate of Pelham High School, Class of 1986.

He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.

Jason loved to work and was a self employed commercial painter for most of his life.

Among his several interests, he enjoyed being with his family. His love of the beach was always second to the love of dogs especially his departed Nitro . Jason was a lifelong NE sports fan. He also had a passion for tattoos always searching or the perfect one.

Beside his mother, Jason is survived by his sister Dawn Yoder and her husband John of Danville, PA; two brothers Scott C. Richard of Pelham and C. Matthew Richard and his wife Kimberly of Dracut; three nieces and a nephew Jessica and Zachary Yoder,  Breanna and Emily Richard and a grandnephew Kingsley Redmond; and his uncle David Sinclair and his wife Cecile of New Bedford.

Richard

Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 8 Thursday December 3, 2020. (All state required social distancing procedures will be observed including the wearing of masks upon entrance into the Funeral Home). Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Committal Services at the Gibson Cemetery in Pelham Friday morning at 11 o'clock. E-condolences at www.pelhamfh@aol.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F/ O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.



View the online memorial for Jason D. Richard


Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pelham Funeral Home
DEC
4
Committal
11:00 AM
the Gibson Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 1, 2020
Jason was a fun person to be around.We had a lot of good times.
Susan Foss
Friend
