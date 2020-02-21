|
|
Loving Son, Husband, Father
Westminster
Jason T. "Jay" Parsons, 47, passed away on February 18, 2020.
Jay was born in Lowell, MA on August 22, 1972, a son of Theodore Parsons of Dracut and Elizabeth (Fritz) Rintala of Fitchburg. He grew up in Townsend and graduated from NMRHS. From there he went on to work with his father at Parsons Tree Service. Jason was currently the proud co-owner of Brown and Parsons Earth Products alongside his step brother Chris Lane.
He enjoyed being outdoors, especially mountain biking with his brother Shane. Jay was very creative and loved woodworking, working on mechanics, and fixing anything for anyone who needed it. He had a love for dogs and an overall passion for caring for animals. Jason was one of the hardest working, determined, selfless men who gave his whole heart to everything.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved wife Andrea; three children, Shawn, Aubrey, and Jenna Parsons, all of Westminster; a brother, Shane Parsons ,his wife Olivia, and his two children Julianna and Evan of Leominster, a step sister Mandee of Virginia, his brother-in-law Craig Tambo, his wife Kim and their two daughters Riley and Sydney of Chelmsford, his sister-in-law Trisha, her husband Joe and their two children Patrick and Jasmine of Ashburnham, as well as many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Jason also took on a father figure role to Courtney Wescott and Kara Powers. He will be greatly missed and loved by all who he encountered.
Parsons
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Sunday, February 23, from 3-5pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, February 24, at 10am. Burial will follow in Woodside Cemetery in Westminster.
View the online memorial for Jason T. "Jay" Parsons
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2020