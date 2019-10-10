|
U.S. Navy Veteran
Nashua, NH
Jay H. Moore, Age 78, beloved husband of Joan (McCabe) Moore died Wednesday at their home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Blowing Rock, NC, on September 21, 1941, a son of the late Ralph and Lottie (Coffey) Moore. Jay proudly served in the U.S. Navy and participated in Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica aboard the USS Glacier before marrying and moving to Massachusetts, later residing Nashua, NH.
He was employed at Wakefield Engineering as a Machine Shop Supervisor for many years prior to his retirement. He was a longtime member of the Woburn Sportsman's Association, and loved archery.
Besides his wife, Jay is survived by his three daughters; Elaine Warren-Heburn and her husband Shelley of Austin, TX, Carole Ann Andrew and her husband Kevin of Mountain View, CA, Holly Howard and her husband Scott of Asheboro, NC, and his son Jay Timothy Moore and his wife Danielle of Billerica. As well as his brother, Ted Moore of Blandon, PA, his sisters; Betty Smoot of Ashland, VA and Margaret Jansen of NC. He is also survived by ten grandchildren; Benjamin Warren, Samuel Warren, Ethan Garabedian, Ian Moore, Jason Garabedian, Riley Moore, Keira Moore, Dillon Moore, William Howard, and Elizabeth Howard, as well as many nephews and nieces.
His Funeral will be held Saturday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, www.donate.themmrf.org. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 10, 2019