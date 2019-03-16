Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Jay Mario Quattrochi

Jay Mario Quattrochi Obituary
Jay Mario Quattrochi
of Lowell; 51

LOWELL - Jay Mario Quattrochi, 51, of Lowell, lost his longterm battle with addiction on March 10, 2019. He was a son of the late Mario P. and the late Marie G. (LeClair) Quattrochi. Born March 4, 1968, in Lowell, he was raised and educated in Lowell, graduating from Lowell High School.

Throughout his lifetime, Jay was always a Boston Sports fan.

His survivors include his sister, Debra A. Cella and her husband, Robert, of Tewksbury and his brother, Ronald Quattrochi of Lowell; his nieces and nephews, Anthony R. Cella and his wife, Katie, Allison M. Barnard and her husband, Michael, John M. Quattrochi, Airman James A. Quattrochi U.S.N., Joseph L. Quattrochi, and Arthur J. Quattrochi; his close friend, Nicole Bickford; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

QUATTROCHI - YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 9 UNTIL 10:30 A.M. ON TUESDAY. MARCH 18 AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT THE FUNERAL HOME AT 10:30 A.M. BURIAL IN ST. MARY CEMETERY IN TEWKSBURY. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 16, 2019
