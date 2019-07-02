Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH 03077
(603) 895-3628
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
16 Baboosic Lake Rd
, Merrimack,, NH
Jay Stephen Petros Sr.


1960 - 2019
Jay Stephen Petros Sr. Obituary
of Raymond, NH

Raymond, NH

Jay Stephen Petros Sr., 58, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2019 at his home in Raymond, NH. He was born November 13, 1960 in Lowell, MA. son of Beverly (Niland) Petros and the late Joseph Matthew Petros Sr.

Jay grew up in Tewksbury, MA and was one of 6 children in the family. He graduated from Tewksbury High School, Class of 1978. He excelled in football as the team's running back and specialized in the 100 yard dash in track. He was inducted into the Tewksbury High School Hall of Fame. On November 3, 1979, Jay married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Horgan. They moved to Raymond, NH in March of 1986 to raise their family. Jay had been employed for the last 17 years with Fidelity in Merrimack, NH as their Team Leader in Annuity Operations.

Above all else, Jay was a loving family man. He coached for many years with the Nor-Rock Youth Football Program in Raymond. Jay was an avid camper, and enjoyed motorcycling, taking pictures and following the NE sports teams.

In addition to his father, Jay was predeceased by his brother, David Petros.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Petros, son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Elizabeth Petros Jr., daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Pat Meehan, son, Myke Petros, 4 grandchildren, Sarah, Makayla, Sean, Joey, his mother, Beverly Petros, brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Joan Petros Jr., sister and brother-in-law, Denise and Mike Hansford, sister-in-law, Ellen Petros, brother and sister-in-law, Mark "Fuzzy" and Marybeth Petros, sister, Christine Connolly, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, god-children and generations of the Horgan family.

Petros Sr.

There are no calling hours.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Rd., Merrimack, NH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or to Autism Speaks, Inc., 1 East 33rd St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016.

For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on July 2, 2019
