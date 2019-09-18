|
loving mother, grandmother
Lowell
Jean A. (Wholey) Dowd, 76, a resident of the Christian Hill neighborhood in the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late John R. "Jack" Dowd, Jr. who passed in 2007.
Born in Lowell on September 14, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Edward R. and Dolores M. (Hurley) Wholey.
Jean had worked in the loan department for the former Central Savings Bank, Mass Bank, and Eastern Bank until her retirement.
She was a lifelong communicant of St. Michael Church.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and they looked forward to Sunday dinners at her home.
She leaves two children, Michael B. Dowd and his wife Lynn and Catherine E. "Cate" Hugo and her husband John, all of Lowell; six grandchildren, Emily Dowd, Ashley and Jessica Hall, Madison, Lily and Jack Hugo; two brothers, Ted Wholey and his wife Janet of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and Paul and Kathy Wholey of the Villages, FL; a sister, Donna Wholey-Thivierge and her husband Alan of Dracut; her daughter-in-law, Penny Dowd of Dracut; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David and Angela Dowd of Chelmsford, James Dowd and Kathy Ahearn of Stoneham, Martha Dowd of Lowell; also several nieces, nephews, cousins, among whom is Sr. Charlene Favreau, CSJ of Dracut; lifelong friends, Tommy and Pat White, Sharon and Dave Reidt, all of Dracut.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jean's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, from 4 until 8 PM on Thursday. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday morning at 10 AM in St. Michael Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in Jean's name may be made to: St. Michael School, 21 Sixth Street, Lowell, MA 01850. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
