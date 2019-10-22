|
|
of Dracut; 87
DRACUT
Jean A. (Charette) Gariepy, 87, of Dracut, passed away, Sunday, October 20th at the Lowell General Hospital.
Jean was born in Lowell, on July 25, 1932, daughter of the late Wilfred Charette and Agnes (Newpert) Charette. She was a graduate of Lowell High School. She was employed as a bookkeeper for Dracut Auto Parts. Prior to working at Dracut Auto Parts, Jean was the Co-Owner of the former WaterWheel Restaurant of Dracut.
In her free time, you could always find Jean either doing crafts, crossword puzzles, playing Keno or trying her luck at scratch tickets.
Jean is survived and will be deeply missed by her children: Mary Allegresso and her husband Brian of Dracut and Ann Stephen and her husband Ronald of Pelham, NH., her six grandchildren: Crystal Elie and her husband John, Angela Lemire and her husband Jeffrey, Brian Allegresso Jr and his wife Allison, Matthew Stephen, Melissa Hogan and her husband Brian, Meghan Keegan and her husband Andrew. She also leaves her three great-grandchildren: John, Kyle and Makenna.
Gariepy
Family and friends may call on Thursday, October 24th, from 10 to 11AM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Gorham Street, Lowell. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Jean A. (Charette) Gariepy
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 22, 2019