Jean A. Micalizzi
of Billerica, formerly of Woburn
Jean A. Micalizzi, age 86, of Billerica formerly of Woburn, passed away peacefully, March 8, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born in Woburn she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Porter) McLaughlin.
Jean was raised and educated in Woburn and was a graduate of Woburn High School. Mostly devoted to her family, Jean cherished her role as a grandmother and loved caring for grandchildren helping to bring them up. She was always there to support them and lend a hand with all their day to day activities. Nothing made Jean happier than to be surrounded by her family and those she loved. In her leisure time she enjoyed shopping, dining out with family and friends and for a period of time she was very creative with ceramics. Jean loved music and for most of her life she was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. Jean also volunteered for several years at the Woodbriar Nursing Home, participating in many different activities to help in the entertainment of the residents there.
Jean is survived by her children; John H. D'Entremont of Billerica, Linda J. Cellini and her husband Richard of Chelmsford, the late Frank C. Micalizzi and his surviving wife Diana of Townsend. She was the loving grandmother of Anthony Micalizzi, Heather Ernst, Richey Cellini, and John Cellini. Loving great-grandmother of Zach, Xavier, Kyle, Caleb, Domenic and Emily Jean. Sister of Mary Hughes of FL, the late Helen "Honey" Gonsalves and John W. McLaughlin. Loving aunt of special niece Karen Gonsalves and survived by many more nieces and nephews. Cherished friend of Judy Hough of Pittsburg, KS.
MICALIZZI - Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours at the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., Woburn, Thursday, March 12th, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment services will be private. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Jean's memory to the ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 10, 2020