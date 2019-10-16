Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church,
466 Boston Road
Billerica, MA
View Map
1928 - 2019

Chelsea

Jean E. (O'Keefe) Rivard of Chelsea, MA, October 14, 2019, Age 91. Jean was pre-deceased by her parents Kathryn (McGarry) and James O'Keefe. Loving mother of Joseph F. Pandolfo of Chelsea, MA, James B. Pandolfo of Everett, MA and the late Jeanne E. Coneeny and her husband Edward. Cherished grandmother of Angela Culot and husband Steve of Billerica, Jesse Pandolfo and wife Haley of Madison, MI, Taylor Pandolfo and James Pandolfo of Malden, MA and the late Debra Higgins. Great-grandmother to Christopher Culot of Boston, MA, Matthew Culot of El Paso, TX, Alexander Culot of Billerica, MA and Sophia Pandolfo of Madison, MI.

Loving sister of Maureen Ferullo of Kissimmee, Florida and dear sister of the late Kathleen Driscoll, James "Sonny" O'Keefe, Jr., Virginia O'Keefe, Eleanor McPhail Sullivan, Lucille "Chicke" Falkenstrom, Eileen "Sister" Cameron, Anne McNally, Larry O'Keefe & his surviving wife Marlene of Billerica and the late Paul O'Keefe and William O'Keefe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Duralba Lopez of Chelsea, MA.

Jean was an avid Red Sox fan sporting a tattoo of the Red Sox logo on her ankle. She enjoyed her family, banana splits, talk radio and large print books. She worked at Harvard Community Health Plan in Medford before retirement.

RIVARD – Of Chelsea, Jean E. (O'Keefe) Rivard. Funeral Friday from the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Road, Billerica at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Road, Billerica. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours will be held Thursday 4-7 PM. Interment in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Society for the Blind www.societyfortheblind.org or the Billerica Public Library, 15 Concord Rd., Billerica, MA 01821 Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
