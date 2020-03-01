|
Jean Elizabeth McGrath, 66, a long-time resident of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late John L. and Massey O. (Cash) McGrath.
Jean graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1972 and worked for many years as a driver for special needs students and previously worked at many area nursing homes as a nurse's aide.
She enjoyed going to yard sales, was a faithful and devoted catholic, loved her cat and was very charitable.
She was the sister of the late John McGrath, Paul McGrath, Sharon McGrath, Gail Traywick, Irene McGrath and Theresa French.
Ms. McGrath is survived by her brother Philip McGrath, and Mary Ellen McGrath as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Mass Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10AM at St. Margaret of Scotland Church 374 Stevens St. Lowell, MA 01851. Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family. Memorials may be made in memory to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
