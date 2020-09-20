Littleton
Jean Ellen Champagne, 84, longtime resident of Littleton, passed away on April 28, 2020, sadly, due to COVID-19 pneumonia at Emerson Hospital.
Born on December 30, 1935 in Waltham, Jean was the daughter of the late Charles and Edith (Alexander) Champagne. Raised and educated in Littleton, Jean graduated from Littleton High School in 1954. Jean married Arthur Richard Coupal of Westford in July 1956 at Saint Anne's Parish in Littleton.
Family was the center of Jean's life. A devoted wife and mother, she raised their family of seven children in the Littleton community that Jean was so fond of. Jean loved the holidays, loved to entertain and brought joy and magic to every family gathering. She was a decades-long member of St. Anne's Church and served with St. Anne's Ladies Sodality. She was a member with husband Pete and her father of the Littleton Grange (Patrons of Husbandry) and held office as President there. She also volunteered for and supported many organizations in town including the Boosters Club, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts. She enjoyed floral design and ceramics. Jean authored a book about her life, Hello Jesus, It's Jeanne…again, in 2008.
In addition to her parents, Jean is predeceased by her husband, Arthur "Pete" Coupal, and her two sons, Gary and Randy Coupal. Jean is survived by her two loving sisters Judith O'Reilly and her late husband, Joseph, former longtime residents of Ayer, and Sandra Marcinkewicz and her husband, Peter, of Shirley. Jean is survived by her children: Judith Lees and her husband, Russell, of Yankeetown, FL, and their children: Russell, William, Chelsea, and Cindy; Cindy Coupal of Shirley and her children, Christian and Jarred Proia; Robert Coupal and his wife, Claire, of Littleton and their children: Robert, Steven, Rachel, and Julia; Mary Bradshaw and her husband, Eric, of Northport, FL, and their children: Stephanie, Emily, and Ashley; Kerri Sirvio and her husband, John, of Maynard and their children, Ava and Faith; and Gary's wife,Vera Coupal of Athol, and his daughter, Jillian Beck. Jean also leaves behind 5 beloved great-grandchildren and many dear nieces and nephews.
Through the miracle of technology, and since no one could stay with her in her room, Jean's family (sisters, all surviving children and most of her grandchildren) were able to be with her via FaceTime on a hospital-provided iPad during her end of life. It was a blessing for the family to be together with her at that time. In order to show appreciation to the caring staff at Emerson Hospital, the family would like to buy more iPads for the hospital to have available for other families to use in similar situations. If you are thinking of making a charitable donation in Jean's name, kindly consider contributing to this effort. A check written to Kerri Sirvio will help to purchase these machines and provide them directly to the hospital. Kerri Sirvio, PO Box 2093, Acton, MA 01720
Friends and Family will gather to honor and remember Jean for a period of visitation on Friday September 25, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton, MA 01460. A graveside funeral service will be held for Jean on Saturday September 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Westlawn Cemetery, 7 New Estate Road, Littleton, MA 01460.
