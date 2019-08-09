Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alexander Funeral Home
2721 Highway 129 South
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-1500
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Gateway Cemetery
Cleveland, GA
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Parrott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Ellen Parrott


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Ellen Parrott Obituary
Jean Ellen Parrott, 81

Cleveland Funeral Home & Cremation Services announces that Jean Ellen Parrott, age 81 of Cleveland, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Jean was born on July 24, 1938 in Everett, Massachusetts to the late Richard Agustus Plunkett Jr. and Helen Emily Saul.

She is survived by Daughter, Bonnie (Jeff) Pyke; Son, Daniel (Kellee) Westbrook; Stepsons, Fred Cleveland and Thomas Parrott. Jean also leaves behind Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends. She is also survived by "The Dolan Boys" who she grew up with and always looked at like they were brothers- Jim, Ray and Steve. She is preceded in death by Frank Dolan.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12pm at Gateway Cemetery in Cleveland. Friend and Homestead Hospice Chaplin, Terry Stuart will officiate.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now