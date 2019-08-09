|
Jean Ellen Parrott, 81
Cleveland Funeral Home & Cremation Services announces that Jean Ellen Parrott, age 81 of Cleveland, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Jean was born on July 24, 1938 in Everett, Massachusetts to the late Richard Agustus Plunkett Jr. and Helen Emily Saul.
She is survived by Daughter, Bonnie (Jeff) Pyke; Son, Daniel (Kellee) Westbrook; Stepsons, Fred Cleveland and Thomas Parrott. Jean also leaves behind Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends. She is also survived by "The Dolan Boys" who she grew up with and always looked at like they were brothers- Jim, Ray and Steve. She is preceded in death by Frank Dolan.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12pm at Gateway Cemetery in Cleveland. Friend and Homestead Hospice Chaplin, Terry Stuart will officiate.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 9, 2019