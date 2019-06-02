Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Fox Hill Cemetery
130 Andover Road
Billerica , MA
1935 - 2019
Jean F. O'Neill Obituary
1935 - 2019 Wellfleet Jean F. O'Neill, died Wednesday, January 23, 2019 in Naples, Florida after a brief illness.

Jean was born in Arlington, on September 17, 1935, the daughter of the late Michael and Ellen (Whooley) O'Neill. She lived much of her life in Billerica and had recently moved to Wellfleet. Jean spent the winters at her home in Marco Island, Florida. Jean was employed as an Executive Secretary for the W. R. Grace Company for many years prior to her retirement.

Jean is predeceased by her sisters Mary O'Neill of Billerica and Ann Baraldi of Chelmsford. She is survived by her brother Hugh M. O'Neill (Jane) of Hollis, New Hampshire, sister Ellen O. Miller (Roger) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, brother-in-law John Baraldi of Chelmsford, and several nieces, nephews, and friends, including long-time friends Peggy Harring and husband John of Wellfleet. O'NEILL Of Wellfleet, formerly of Billerica, A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Road, Billerica at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society or to the .

Arrangements are under the care of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica.

www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on June 2, 2019
