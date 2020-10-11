Feb. 26, 1934 - Oct. 7, 2020
Westford, MA
Jean Frances (Davieau) Rogers passed into the loving arms of our Lord on October 7, 2020 after a period of declining health. She lived in Westford, MA for over 60 years where she raised her family. Jean was predeceased by her husband Donald, her parents Cy and Marion Davieau, and her brother Paul Davieau of North Attleboro, MA.
Jean was a Mom, Sister, Grammy, Aunt Jean, Gigi and friend to all who knew her. She welcomed all who came to know her with open arms, a warm heart, witty humor, laughter, and stimulating conversation. Above all, she was the rock of our family and was the center of the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Jean was born and grew up in Arlington, Massachusetts. Her family owned the Sye Lad cottage in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire on Island Path for years. She loved the beach from her early years and spent most of the summer there until it was sold in 2018. All who came into the family spent many wonderful times with her there. All of us have left many footprints in the sand there and memories that can never be erased.
Jean loved playing Words with Friends, hearing from her family and friends on Facebook, watching her soaps, and sitting outside on nice sunny days. Above all she loved visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that gave her much joy and laughter. She loved hosting family gatherings especially at Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years. She was very good at making lasagna and it usually disappeared pretty quickly when it was present. However, she was a true master at making her apple crisp and hard sauce dessert at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Thank you, Gigi, for being such a big part of all of our lives. You are forever in our hearts.
Jean leaves behind many loving family members, including her children Donna (Rogers) Rochon of Westford, who lovingly cared for her during her years at home; Karen (Rogers) McDowell and her husband Lee of Nashua; Cynthia (Rogers) Trudel and her husband David of Chelmsford; Michael Rogers and his wife Maureen of Lowell; her sister Cynthia (Davieau) Cadagan and her husband Jack of Arlington; her sister-in-law, Elaine Davieau of North Attleboro; her grandchildren, Christopher Rochon and his wife Joanna of Nashua; Danielle (McDowell) Garabedian and her husband Matthew of Salem, NH; Jennifer (McDowell) Belanger and her husband Mark of Lynn; Kristyn (Trudel) McCarthy and her husband Matthey of Chelmsford; Lauryn Trudel and her partner Michael Kilbride of Chelmsford; Brian Trudel of Chelmsford; Alicia Rogers and her partner Christopher Parke of Lowell; Meghan (Rogers) Deschenes and her husband Kenneth of Tyngsboro; Amy (Rogers) Murphy and her husband Wade of Lowell; her great grandchildren, Christopher, Lily, Gabriella, Kaitlyn, Jacob, Johnny, Cody, and Teagan; countless more cousins, nieces, and nephews; and of course, plenty of lifelong friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her calling hours on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 3 to 7 PM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N. CHELMSFORD. Her funeral will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10 AM at the Dolan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Westford. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com