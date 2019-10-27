Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Francis Church
115 Wheeler Road
Dracut, MA
View Map
Burial
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean H. (Logan) Pearson


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean H. (Logan) Pearson Obituary
Loving mother, grandmother,

great-grandmother

DRACUT

Jean H. (Logan) Pearson, 89, of Dracut, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at her home.

Jean was born on September 26, 1930 in Quincy and was a daughter of the late Lindsay and Flora B. (Knox) Logan.

Jean was a graduate of Chelmsford High School, Class of 1948.

She was employed as a waitress at the former Princeton Lounge in No. Chelmsford for many years. She retired in 2000 from the Concord Cooperative Bank where she worked as a receptionist.

Jean enjoyed knitting, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

Her favorite destination was Nubble Light in York Beach Maine where she vacationed every year.

In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased in death by her husband, Emile H. Pearson, her brothers, Douglas and Jack Logan, and her granddaughter, Lindsay D. Bastien. She is survived by her three loving children, Deborah J. Spinney and her husband James of GA, James E. Pearson and his wife Diane of FL, and Dawn M. Bastien and her husband Paul of Dracut, her sister, Linda Therrien of NH, her grandchildren, Adam D. Bastien and his partner Kathryn Clark of Tyngsboro, and Samantha J. Champagne and her partner Jerry Ledoux and daughters Gianna and Jayla, all of Dracut, several nieces and nephews, and one great grandchild, Savannah L. Champagne of Dracut.

PEARSON

Relatives and friends are invited to Jean's Memorial Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Thursday, October 31, at 9 AM in St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Road, Dracut. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: St. Francis Building Fund, PO Box 609, Dracut, MA 01826. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Jean H. (Logan) Pearson
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now