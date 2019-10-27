|
Loving mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother
DRACUT
Jean H. (Logan) Pearson, 89, of Dracut, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at her home.
Jean was born on September 26, 1930 in Quincy and was a daughter of the late Lindsay and Flora B. (Knox) Logan.
Jean was a graduate of Chelmsford High School, Class of 1948.
She was employed as a waitress at the former Princeton Lounge in No. Chelmsford for many years. She retired in 2000 from the Concord Cooperative Bank where she worked as a receptionist.
Jean enjoyed knitting, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
Her favorite destination was Nubble Light in York Beach Maine where she vacationed every year.
In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased in death by her husband, Emile H. Pearson, her brothers, Douglas and Jack Logan, and her granddaughter, Lindsay D. Bastien. She is survived by her three loving children, Deborah J. Spinney and her husband James of GA, James E. Pearson and his wife Diane of FL, and Dawn M. Bastien and her husband Paul of Dracut, her sister, Linda Therrien of NH, her grandchildren, Adam D. Bastien and his partner Kathryn Clark of Tyngsboro, and Samantha J. Champagne and her partner Jerry Ledoux and daughters Gianna and Jayla, all of Dracut, several nieces and nephews, and one great grandchild, Savannah L. Champagne of Dracut.
PEARSON
Relatives and friends are invited to Jean's Memorial Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Thursday, October 31, at 9 AM in St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Road, Dracut. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: St. Francis Building Fund, PO Box 609, Dracut, MA 01826. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 27, 2019