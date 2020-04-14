|
Board Member of Dept.
of Development & Disabilities
TEWKSBURY
Jean K. (Callahan) Walsh, age 82, a resident of Tewksbury for over 60 years, passed away at her home on Friday, April 10, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Eugene F. Walsh, who passed away on May 12, 2018.
Born in Boston on October 30, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Timothy Callahan and the late Kathryn (Donohue) Callahan.
Jean was raised in Charlestown, attended Charlestown schools and graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School in 1955.
She later attended the Tewksbury Hospital School of Nursing, where she received certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Jean was an active supporter and board member of R.A.R.A. (Recreational Adult Resource Association) in Lowell.
In addition, she was a local and regional Board member of the Department of Development & Disabilities, and a member of the Tewksbury Garden Club.
Jean was a longtime communicant of St. William's Parish, where she was a member of the Ladies Sodality.
She is survived by her children, Kevin G. Walsh and his wife Theresa (McCarthy), Dennis P. Walsh, Stephen M. Walsh and his wife Michelle (DesChamps), all of Tewksbury, and Terrance J. Walsh and his wife Kerri (Mello) of Putnam, CT; eight grandchildren, Devin Frechette and her husband Steve, Sean Walsh and his wife Melissa, Ryan Walsh and his wife Chelsea, Colin Walsh, Erin Walsh and her husband Paul Budra, Evan Walsh, Casey Mae Walsh, and Liam Walsh; seven great grandchildren; Kiera, Kallie, Kamryn and Kenley Frechette, Jackson, Timmy and Brayden Walsh; siblings, Timothy Callahan of Braintree, Daniel Callahan and his wife Patricia of Selden, NY, Marie Alves and her husband Jack of Beverly, Kathleen Callahan of Middleton, Deborah Forrest and her husband Jerry of Whitman; her sister-in-law, Angela T. Callahan; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Jean was the sister of the late Michael T. D. Callahan.
WALSH
Due to current public health circumstances, all services for Jean are private. Interment at Tewksbury Cemetery.
Those who wish may make a donation in her memory to R.A.R.A. 295 High Street, Lowell, MA 01852.
Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Attn: Walsh Family or by leaving a condolence message at her online obituary at www.farmeranddee.com.
A Memorial Funeral Mass for Jean will be held at St. William's Church at a later date.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 14, 2020