Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and Friend
Billerica
Jean M. (Bildzuk) Bower age 82, beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Bower died Sunday at her home with her family by her side.
She was born in Cambridge, March 15, 1937 a daughter of the late Mary (Belausky) and John Bildzuk and lived in Cambridge before moving to Billerica in 1968.
Mrs. Bower was employed at Winchester Hospital as an LPN before becoming a Medical Claims Specialist for Aetna Insurance.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Bower and his wife Suzanne of Lewis Center, OH and Joseph Bower and his wife Karen of Billerica; two daughters, Jacqueline Sliney and her husband Philip of Dracut and Diane Bower and her spouse Sandy of Gardiner as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
BOWER – Of Billerica, formerly of Cambridge, Feb. 2, Jean M. (Bildzuk) Bower. Funeral Thursday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. A Graveside Service will be held at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 www.caredimensions.org or to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Dr., Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 www.theaftd.org Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 4, 2020