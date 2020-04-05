|
|
LOWELL
Jean Martha Groves, age 91, a longtime Lowell resident and former school music teacher, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Belmont Manor in Belmont. She was born on April 30, 1928, daughter of the late Frank A. and Ellen L. (Daley) Groves. She graduated from Lowell High School in 1945, majored in music education at Catholic University in Washington, DC and graduated as a music education major from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, (then Lowell State Teachers' College) in 1951. She taught music in the Holyoke Public Schools for two years and subsequently in the Cambridge Public School System for forty years. She was awarded the Second Year Certificate of Merit in organ from the Continuing Education Course in church music at St. Paul's Archdiocesan Choir School in Cambridge in 1979 and was second organist at St. John's Church in North Cambridge for many years. She earned a graduate year KMTI Academic Year Certificate from the Kodaly Musical Training Institute at the University of Hartford in 1983. She retired from teaching in 1995. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mrs. Robert L. Groves (Jessie Myles) of Chelmsford, two nieces; Anne-Louise Bramlett and Susan Grove of Ohio, four grand nieces, 7 great grand nephews, 1 great grand niece, as well as many cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her three brothers; Frank H., George A., and Robert L. Groves and her beloved sister, Ann Groves. A Private graveside service was held at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences, please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Jean M. Groves
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020