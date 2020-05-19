Jean M. Mahoney
Loving Mother, Grandmother,

Great Grandmother, Sister and Aunt

Billerica

Jean M. Mahoney, Age 83, died unexpectedly Saturday at her home.

She was born in Boston, November 27, 1936, a daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (Pilsworth) Costello and was raised in Boston and moved to Billerica 50 years ago.

Prior to her retirement, Jean was employed as a Secretary for E.H. Perkins Construction in Hudson.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Robinson of Lowell, Donna Lungo of Tewksbury, Nancy Nelson of Salem, NH and Cindy Mahoney of Billerica; her son, Billy Mahoney of NV; her sisters, Barbara MacKenzie of TX and Maureen Barry of Westford. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was offered by Fr. Paul Aveni from the Billerica Catholic Collaborative at the Pine Ridge Cemetery in Chelmsford. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
May 18, 2020
I'm going to miss you. Your very Loved
Marjorie Bevere
Friend
