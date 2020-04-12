|
|
Chelmsford
Jean M. Phair, at 73, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home, Chelmsford.
She was born in Lowell, MA on December 13, 1946, and was a daughter of the late Charles and Eileen (Sheehan) Phair.
Jean was a graduate of Billerica Memorial High School and a resident of Nashua, New Hampshire for many years before moving to Chelmsford. She retired from NYNEX after many years of service. Jean enjoyed her friends and the staff at Sunny Acres Nursing Home where she enjoyed playing Bingo and cards games with her friends. Jean loved anything about Yorkie's her favorite pet. Jean was an avid Red Sox and Patriot's fan. She enjoyed family gatherings with her brother and sister-in-law and all her nieces, nephews and their children.
Jean leaves her brother Charles F. Phair, Jr. and his wife Demetra of Chelmsford, a nephew Christopher and wife Sarah Jane and their son Charlie Beau of Wheat Ridge, Co., a niece, Demetra E Groat and her husband Brian and their children, Brooklyn, Bryce and Bennett, of Greensboro, NC, a nephew Stephen and his wife Jaclyn and their children, Layla and Julia of Dracut, MA and a niece Alexandra Shunamon and her husband David and their children, David, Sophia, Nina and Mia of Tewksbury, MA.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Sunny Acres Nursing Home for their expertise in Jean's care. We appreciate the kindness of the staff that made Jean comfortable and happy every day.
Memorial donations may be made in Jean's memory to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Mary's Church, Chelmsford. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Memorial Services will be announced at a future date.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 12, 2020