Jean L. Nolan, 74, a lifelong Tewksbury resident, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at Wood Haven Senior Living Center after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of James E. Nolan with whom she celebrated their Thirtieth Wedding Anniversary last month.
A daughter of the late Francis "Tad" Brown, a Tewksbury Town Historian, and the late Mary E. (McKinley) Brown, she was born June 28, 1946, in Tewksbury, and was educated in the town schools, graduating from Tewksbury High School. She furthered her education through Lowell State College, where she attained her Bachelors Degree.
Jean, along with her husband Jim, were active members of the Tewksbury Senior Center. She loved music and to sing and was a member of the Tewksbury Swinging Seniors, as well as a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved life and was most happy when she was with her family and friends. A communicant of St. Williams Church she was also a member of the Church Choir.
She had worked as a secretary for the Wilkins Insurance Agency for many years before her retirement.
In addition to her loving husband, James, she is survived by her children, James W. Nolan of Maine, Beverly Aiman and her husband, Scott, of Chatham, NH, Greg Nolan of Tewksbury, Laurajean Beauchemin and her husband, Robert, of Dracut, Mary-Alice Goodnow and her husband, Robert of Shrewsbury, Tad Furtado and his wife, Annie Wehrli of Conway, NH and John Furtado and his wife, Kira, of Hudson, NH. She is also survived by many grandchildren; her great granddaughter, as well as many other extended family members and friends.
She was also a sister of the late Julie Brown.
WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEARING A MASK, YOU ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HER CALLING HOURS ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28, FROM 4 UNTIL 7 P.M. AT TEWKSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 1 DEWEY STREET, TEWKSBURY, 978-851-2061. HER FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED ON THURSDAY AT ST. WILLIAM'S CHURCH, 1351 MAIN STREET, TEWKSBURY AT 10 A.M.. BURIAL IN TEWKSBURY CEMETERY. AT THE REQUEST OF THE FAMILY AND IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLEASE CONSIDER A MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTION IN HER NAME TO HOSPICE SERVICES OF MASSACHUSETTS, 681 MAIN STREET, HAVERHILL, MA 01830. PLEASE VISIT TEWKSBURYFUNERALHOME.COM
