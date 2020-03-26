|
|
Loving Mother and Aunt
LOWELL
Jean (Krivetz) Pace, of Lowell, died March 24, 2020, in Lowell, eight months shy of her 100th birthday. Born in Lawrence, November 8, 1920, a daughter of the late Pilot and Sophie (Hachenevich) Krivetz. She was a graduate of Chelmsford High School.
Jean began her career at Sylvania Corporation, and retired in 1985 from the former Mobil Chemical Company.
Always active during her retirement years, Jean loved to travel. Among her favoriteswere visiting the 1982 World's Fair in Tennessee, and sailing aboard the Sovereign of the Seas during its maiden voyage to the Caribbean islands. Jean never missed an opportunity to visit New York City on Thanksgiving, where she enjoyed seeing the Radio City Rockettes, and of course, shopping.She also loved to visit Las Vegas and, closer to home, took many day trips into Boston. Jean will always be remembered for her zest for life and love of family.
The family would like to thank the staff of D'Youville Senior Care for the loving, compassionate and tireless care they gave Jean during her stay.
She is survived by a son, John "Jake" H. Pace III of Lowell, and two nephews, Richard Dion of Lowell, and Paul Dion and his wife Marilyn of San Jose, California.
PACE
Jean's Funeral Service and Interment were privately held. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit her life tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 26, 2020